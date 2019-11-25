Ohio State Pulls Away In Latest College Football National Title Odds, LSU Trails In Second

Ohio State is starting to distance themselves from the field in the latest odds for the college football national title.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag, the Buckeyes are now at +175. The next closest team is LSU at +250 and they're followed by Clemson at +275.

After that, there is a gigantic drop.

Odds to win @CFBPlayoff title via @betonline_aghttps://t.co/yfJOw3nxMu Ohio State 1.75/1

LSU 2.5/1

Clemson 2.75/1

Georgia 7/1

Alabama 10/1

Oklahoma 16/1

Utah 25/1

Minnesota 100/1

Baylor 150/1

Cincinnati 250/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 24, 2019

It’s interesting to see Ohio State starting to get out far ahead of everybody else. I don’t blame oddsmakers one bit for feeling that way.

LSU is a damn good football team, but there are questions about whether or not their defense can stop an elite offense. Look no further than their game against Ole Miss for proof of that fact.

Clemson is also an incredible team, but we all know the scare they got from an average UNC team. You know who has no weaknesses and no close games?

The Ohio State Buckeyes. All they do is maul teams on a regular basis.

Ohio State might not be the top team in the playoff rankings, but I think it’s safe to say they’ve been the most dominating on the field.

That belief will only continue to grow if they blow out Michigan and win the Big 10.

At this point, Ohio State would need to collapse in epic fashion to not make the playoffs. Oddsmakers are correct to put them at the top.