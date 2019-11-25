Post Malone Rocks Out To Shania Twain’s Performance During The American Music Awards

Post Malone generated a ton of attention for his love of Shania Twain during the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Posty couldn't get enough of the country music legend's show on stage, and his dancing quickly caught the attention of plenty of people on Twitter.

Not a phone in sight. Just Post Malone vibing to Shania Twain at The #AMAs pic.twitter.com/QuEshPaG2P — Blake (@TheBlakeBagu) November 25, 2019

Okay, Post Malone rocking out to Shania Twain may be one of my favorite moments of the night! Love him! #AMAs2019 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/pHDCqClkOe — Lydia| Conag3ddon (@lspringer91) November 25, 2019

I never knew I needed Post Malone rocking out to Shania Twain but I really did! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/3WDuAr1tLk — MusicMonkey (@MusicMonkey) November 25, 2019

This right here is why Post Malone is so damn interesting. Most people in the entertainment world aren’t really authentic at all.

Not Posty. You think he gives a damn about what people think? Shania Twain is singing, and he’s going to have himself a good time.

That’s just the way he is. If you told me a couple years ago that Post Malone would be in a cowboy hat rocking out to Twain during the AMAs, I’d probably have called you crazy.

Post Malone was probably wondering how much he smoked/drank tonight when Shania Twain started singing his song #AMAs pic.twitter.com/QLfzW2MWyD — MusicMonkey (@MusicMonkey) November 25, 2019

Malone also didn’t have himself too bad of a night. He took home the best album of 2019 after releasing “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

If you weren’t already a big fan of Post Malone, I suggest you officially jump on the bandwagon. Anybody willing to rock out to Shania Twain in front of the whole country is somebody I’ll support any day of the week.