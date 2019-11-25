Here’s What Prince Andrew And Jeffrey Epstein’s Other Partygoers Have Said

A recent interview with Prince Andrew has added scrutiny to other big names who partied with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, following Epstein’s sex offender conviction.

The now-infamous 2010 party took place at Epstein’s New York City mansion, and included big names such as George Stephanopoulos, Charlie Rose, Katie Couric, and Woody Allen. The dinner was intended to honor the Duke of York, who expressed no regrets about his attendance at the party during an interview with BBC earlier this month

“The people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn either by him or because of him were actually very useful,” Prince Andrew said of Epstein.

The prince’s comments were widely criticized, and it was announced days later that he would be stepping aside from his public duties. But, what about the other celebrities who attended the 2010 party?

Stephanopoulos apologized for attending the party, saying he did not do his “due diligence” when he accepted a party invitation from Epstein, who had plead guilty to procuring a prostitute in 2008. (RELATED: Bill Barr Says Epstein’s Death ‘Raises Serious Questions’)

“That dinner was the first and last time I’ve seen him,” Stephanopoulos said in an email to The New York Times this July. “I should have done more due diligence. It was a mistake to go.”

Charlie Rose’s relationship with Epstein has also come under scrutiny following a July report from New York Magazine which demonstrated calls between the two in which Epstein recommended women Rose could hire as his assistants. One woman even said that she felt she was “being offered up for abuse” to Rose. The once-revered PBS host suffered a stunning fall from grace in 2017 following dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct. Rose did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Signed His Will Two Days Before Death)

Along with Rose and Stephanopoulos, Katie Couric is yet another household media name to have attended Epstein’s party. Couric has been an anchor for all three major television networks, and has recently helped produced several documentaries. The elite media’s relationship with Epstein came under additional scrutiny earlier this month after video surfaced of ABC anchor Amy Robach complaining about the network quashing her story about Epstein and one of his alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. (RELATED: ‘Things That Don’t Hang Themselves’: Sen. Kennedy Likens Jeffrey Epstein To A Christmas Ornament)

“She had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had — Clinton, we had everything,” Robach said in her now-famous rant.

Couric did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Woody Allen was also an attendee at Epstein’s infamous 2010 party, and several reports have indicated that Epstein and Allen remained friends, well after Epstein became a convicted sex offender. The long-time actor has been dogged for decades by allegations of sexual misconduct, including allegations that he sexually abused his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. Attempts to reach Allen were unsuccessful.

People may never get all the answers they want about Epstein thanks to his August death. However, Epstein’s relationship with world elites, including presidents, royalty, and countless members of the media, and entertainment elite and will likely continue to fascinate and frustrate for decades to come.