R. Kelly’s Former Live-In Girlfriend Jocelyn Savage Speaks Out For First Time

Musician R. Kelly’s former live-in girlfriend Joycelyn Savage spoke out about her relationship with the embattled singer for the first time in two years on Saturday.

Savage reportedly started sharing details about her time with Kelly on Patreon, according to a report published by the Daily Beast. Savage announced she’d be sharing her story on the pay-to-view site on her Instagram.

Savage, now 24, first met Kelly at one of his concerts back in 2015. She was 17 years old at the time. In her first post, Savage claimed Kelly told her he was going to help her start her own music career and often said to her, “Baby girl you are going to be the next Aaliyah.” So, Savage dropped out of college and moved in with Kelly.

That’s when Savage said things started to change. (RELATED: R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Claim Their Parents Are Using Them For Blackmail)

“After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time,” Savage wrote in her first post, the Daily Beast reported. “If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet. But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.”

Savage shared more of her story on Sunday claiming Kelly wouldn’t let her see her friends or family and that he kept her “locked up.”

“I kept thinking to myself he just wants me to be safe, he wants the best for me he thinks someone is going to take me away from him,” Savage said on Sunday, according to the Daily Beast. “But it was me being delusional why would someone claim to love keep me locked up like some damn animal.”

Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg responded to the claims made by Savage to Variety on Saturday.

Greenberg said it was “unfortunate” that Savage is trying “to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert.”

“We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the obvious profiteering it is,” Greenberg added.

Kelly is currently in Chicago in jail awaiting his trials for sex abuse in two separate states. He has been accused of recruiting underage girls and transporting them across state lines for sexual purposes.