REPORT: Jonathan Taylor Doesn’t Know If He’s Leaving For The NFL

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor doesn’t have concrete future plans as of right now.

Taylor played the final home game of the season Saturday and got a win over Purdue. Many people, myself included, viewed it as the final time the electric runner would suit up in Madison. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like a decision hasn’t been made on the NFL just yet. According to Evan Flood, Taylor told the media after the game that he wasn’t sure if this was his final ride or not.

For what it’s worth, Jonathan Taylor said he’s not sure if that was his last game at Camp Randall. #Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) November 24, 2019

As much as I’d love to see Taylor return to Madison for his senior season, he really has to leave for the NFL.

It’s like the old saying, if you really love something you sometimes have to let it go. I love watching Taylor play football.

He’s been arguably the greatest running back in Wisconsin history. He’ll forever be remembered as an all-time GOAT in Madison.

However, the window for opportunity in the NFL is incredibly small, especially for running backs. He has to get his money while he can.

Taylor simply can’t risk returning to college to play for free when there’s millions of dollars waiting for him in the pros.

If was projected as a mid-round pick, I might feel differently. However, that’s not the case here. Taylor is almost certainly going in the first round.

Hell, he could be the first running back off of the board and go in the top-15.

As much as I’d love to watch him take this Wisconsin team on a deep run next season, he needs to get his money.

No matter what he decides, there’s no doubt his legacy is already cemented.