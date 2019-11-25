Stacey Abrams Is Turning One Of Her Steamy Romance Novels Into A CBS Drama

Failed gubernatorial candidate and former romance novelist Stacey Abrams is looking to turn one of her books into a television drama series.

Abrams, a Democrat who has become a household name over her unproven allegations of voter suppression in the Georgia 2018 gubernatorial election, is executive producing a television series with CBS, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The series is based on “Never Tell,” a 2004 book Abrams wrote.

“Never Tell” is the fictional story about a female criminal psychologist, Erin, who teams up a male investigative journalist, Gabriel, to find a suspected serial killer wreaking havoc in the city of New Orleans. Like most of Abrams’ novels, the book is rich with sexually explicit content.

“From the moment they meet, Gabriel senses that Erin is hiding something. One thing is certain: Erin’s boxy suits and sensible shoes hide a delicate beauty waiting to emerge … and Gabriel is just the man to reveal the woman inside,” reads a part of the novel’s synopsis on Amazon. “As they join forces to find the killer, Gabriel slowly seduces Erin with his soft kisses. But Erin knows their love can never be.”

The show, which has not yet been picked up and is currently under development, is a project by CBS Television Studios and PatMa Productions. Talicia Raggs, co-executive producer of “NCIS: New Orleans,” is writing it. (RELATED: Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Has Accumulated Over $200,000 In Personal Debt)

Abrams is most recognized for her political career. She was a longtime Georgia state representative who became the state House minority leader. She ran for governor during the 2018 election cycle and lost to former Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, a Republican.

Despite losing by nearly 55,000 votes, Abrams maintains she was the victim of intentional voter suppression at the hands of Kemp and his allies. Abrams has since channeled her failed campaign into a voting rights organization, Fair Fight Action.

Beyond her political career, Abrams also worked as a prolific novelist. She wrote eight books using the pseudonym Selena Montgomery between 2001 to 2009. Many of her novels include excerpts that describe, in great detail, sexual encounters between lovers.

Abrams ruled out a 2020 Senate run in Georgia, spurning Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s strong advances. She has also ruled out a presidential bid. However, she has left the door open to being chosen as a vice presidential running mate or opting to run again for governor in 2022.

