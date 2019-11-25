REPORT: Swedish Prison A$AP Rocky Was Held In Says It’s Open To Letting Him Perform For Inmates

Musician A$AP Rocky could be allowed to perform for the inmates he was locked up with in Swedish Prison.

The Swedish Prison and Probation Service claimed it would be open to having Rocky perform, although a formal request had not been received, according to a report published Sunday by TMZ.

It wasn’t an automatic no, but there would have to be talks to discuss how to pull the performance off.

Rocky told TMZ just last week that he will be returning to Sweden, where he was convicted of assault in August after being detained in the country for over a month. The musician reportedly wants to do work helping immigrants and wants to perform for his fellow inmates. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Will Be Performing In Sweden Following Assault Conviction)

The “Praise The Lord” singer claimed he wasn’t positive if a concert could work because inmates at the prison are only allowed out of their cells for more than an hour each day.

Rocky’s desire to work with immigrants seemingly stemmed from the time spent at the prison. He claimed some immigrants held in the prison spent between ten months to two years before they saw a judge.

Swedish officials denied this claim saying only 15% of immigrants wait longer than four months, according to TMZ.