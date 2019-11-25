Rapper T.I. Breaks Silence On Those Comments About His Daughter’s Virginity

Rapper T.I. broke his silence on those comments he made about taking his daughter to her annual gynecology exams to make sure her virginity was still intact.

“Firstly, I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent and what is appropriate and inappropriate,” the 39-year-old rapper shared during his appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” on Facebook, per Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Rapper T.I. Throws Shade At Travis Scott Over Super Bowl LIII Performance)

“My intentions have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived,” he added. “All of this false narrative has just been sensationalized.” (RELATED: Melania’s Spokeswoman Calls Out T.I. Over ‘Disrespectful And Disgusting’ Video Depicting First Lady As Exotic Dancer)

The “Live Your Life” hitmaker continued, “All of this surrounds a conversation that I was having in a very joking manner,” he said of his comments earlier this month about his daughter Deyjah Harris on podcast, “Ladies Like Us.”

“When I was asked how … I deal with parenting in this day and age, I just began to, from a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate and I think a lot of people kinda like took it extremely literal,” the rapper explained.

“If you put any of my reputation like who I am as a father and who I’ve been, I honestly thought people knew me better than that,” he added.

T.I. continued, “Never said I was in any exam room. That is an assumption. That is a falsity. I never said that it was being done in present-day as an 18-year-old.”

“She was 15 and 16 years old at the time,” his wife Tiny added, adding that Deyjah, is “quiet” and “doesn’t talk a lot.”

The “Whatever You Like” rapper continued, “And I never said that her mother wasn’t present.”

It comes after he got some serious backlash after stating that he accompanies his daughter to her annual exams to check and make sure her “hymen is still intact.”

“We have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” the rapper born, Clifford Harris, shared. “As of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”