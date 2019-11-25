Taylor Swift Sets The Record For Most American Music Awards Wins, Earns ‘Artist Of The Decade’

Taylor Swift had a monumental time at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday night.

The singing superstar took home five awards during the AMAs, which brought her career total to 28. According to The Hollywood Reporter, that made the “Artist of the Decade” the record holder for most wins at the award show. She surpassed Michael Jackson’s 24. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

I absolutely love this. There’s nothing I enjoy more in the music industry than Swift just constantly dunking on her critics.

She’s currently involved in a gigantic feud with Scooter Braun over her old music rights. That left many wondering if she’d perform her old songs, which she did.

Not only did she perform her old songs, but she took home major awards, including Artist of the Year for Pop/Rock and Album of the Year in the same genre.

I believe this is what we call a dominating performance on all fronts. She didn’t just show up to the AMAs and do well.

She showed up and shredded the competition. It’s almost like her haters and critics simply have no idea what they’re talking about.

You just hate to see it!

The craziest part is that “Lover” was far from her best work. It’s not even close to being her best album and it still cleaned up without any problem.

I can’t wait to hear the spin zone on this from everybody who hates her. It should be epic.

Keep dominating, Taylor. It’ll never get old.