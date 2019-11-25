Watch The Trailer For The New Military Show ’68 Whiskey’ On The Paramount Network

The trailer for “68 Whiskey” on the Paramount Network dropped Monday, and it looks great.

The plot of the new series, according to a release from the network, is, “Blending intense drama with irreverent humor, 68 Whiskey follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed ‘The Orphanage.’ Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose to carry them through.”

In the first look at the series, it’s clear that this show will look to shine a light on the serious issues of war while also keeping things very light-hearted at times along the way. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Watch the trailer below.

I’m in. I’m all in. As we know, Paramount Network has no problem producing great content for fans of the network.

“Yellowstone” is the best show on TV, and “Waco” wasn’t too far behind. In fact, the latter was one of the best mini-series I’ve ever seen. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

Now, we’re getting “68 Whiskey” from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. That should be more than enough to pump you all up.

“68 Whiskey” arrives January 15, and I’m going to have this one slated as a show I just can’t mix. As Howard said in the preview, it has action but is also a comedic drama set in a war zone.

That’s more than good enough for me! Tune in January 15 at 10:00 EST to catch the premiere.