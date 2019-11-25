Wisconsin Favored By 2 Points Against Minnesota Ahead Of The Battle For Paul Bunyan Axe

Wisconsin isn’t favored by much at all against Minnesota for the game Saturday.

The line is currently at -2 in favor of the Badgers as the two teams prepare to fight for Paul Bunyan’s axe in the Twin Cities. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin blows out Purdue. Now, it’s all about beating @GopherFootball and winning the Big 10 West. See you soon, Minnesota and all the sad people who live there! P.S.: not a great hair day for me. It happens. Have to get better next time. pic.twitter.com/2694WPql5r — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2019

Only two points? Really? Only two points is what my Badgers are getting? Interesting. Very interesting, my friends.

If the oddsmakers only want to give us two points in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s axe, then that’s on them. That’ll be on them to reckon with by night time on Saturday.

I don’t expect this game to be close. I think it’ll be an absolute slaughter, in fact. The Badgers remember what happened last season.

We lost to Minnesota in embarrassing fashion, and we swore we wouldn’t let it happen again.

Now, we’re sitting at 9-2, they’re 10-1 and somebody will end the night with a ticket to face Ohio State in the B1G title game.

As a betting man, I’d take the Badgers here without hesitation. We’re not coming to negotiate. We’re coming to open fire, take their women and go home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 24, 2019 at 6:48pm PST

See you Saturday, Minnesota. Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on ABC.