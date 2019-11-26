Andy Dalton Is The Starting Quarterback For Cincinnati Bengals Again

Andy Dalton is back to being the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NFL.com on Monday, head coach Zac Taylor announced that Dalton was back to having his old job after being benched for the past three games, and he'll get the start against the Jets.

The move comes as the Bengals are 0-11 after starting Ryan Finley the past few games.

The move comes as the Bengals are 0-11 after starting Ryan Finley the past few games.

What an absolute circus in Cincy right now. It looked like when they benched Dalton that was the team’s way of signaling his time as a Bengal was nearing an end.

Apparently, that wasn’t the case at all because he’s back to being the man under center. It’s almost like the people running the show there have no idea what the hell they’re doing.

That’s probably why they’re 0-11.

If you’re Dalton, do you even want to be on the field for the Bengals? You’re not going to the postseason and the offensive line is liable to get you injured.

You might as well cash some checks from the bench and prepare to play elsewhere in 2020. After all, the team gave up on Dalton.

Why should he put his neck on line for them at this point?

We’ll see what happens, but my guess is there’s a very high chance the Bengals are holding the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft when this is all said and done.