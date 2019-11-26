HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses To Richmond 62-52

The Wisconsin Badgers had a rough loss Monday night to the Richmond Spiders.

My beloved Badgers fell to the Spiders 62-52 in the Roman Legends Classic in Brooklyn, and it wasn’t pretty to watch at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram Tough one tonight. Chance to bounce back tomorrow. #OnWisconsin A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 25, 2019 at 6:06pm PST

While I’ve often compared our offense to that of the airstrikes we saw in 2003 on Iraq, we certainly didn’t resemble that last night.

When you live by the three, then you die by the three. It’s that simple, and last night we pretty much shot ourselves right out of this game.

We shot a brutal 7-27 from three, and only Nate Reuvers and Kobe King got into double digits. You can watch the full highlights below.

Not a good game at all, but Richmond isn’t terrible. They got hot and shot the ball really well from deep. Is that an excuse?

Hell no. It’s me simply explaining how we lost to a team far less talented. Now, Wisconsin has to be geared up Tuesday night for New Mexico.

I still like this team a lot. I think there are a lot of positives, and I like our roster. Having said that, Wisconsin simply can’t be losing to the likes of Richmond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 25, 2019 at 5:10pm PST

Let’s hope we bounce back in a big way. Tune in at 5:00 EST on ESPN2 to watch it all go down.