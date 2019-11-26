Exclusive: Brian Kilmeade Sounds Off On Bernie Sanders And The Threat Of Socialism

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss his new book Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History.
Kilmeade says his book explores some of the themes we’re living through today.
He also took aim at Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and the socialist movement in the U.S., pointing out that ‘there’s nothing about socialism in our past’. (REALTED: Bernie Sanders: Medicare For All Would ‘Absolutely’ Cover Illegal Immigrants.)
Kilmeade explained:
We’re actually entertaining socialism. We have a whole generation that thinks Bernie Sanders is the coolest thing around. When he’s never done anything in his entire life, never accomplished anything in his entire life, none of his principles or programs have ever been implemented and he’s a socialist!
The best-selling author went on to explain why he chose this moment in our history to write about and his appreciation for General Sam Houston.
“If you get in touch with our past, I think we would have a much better present,” said Kilmeade.
WATCH:
————————————————————————————————————————————————-
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out The DC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’
‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang