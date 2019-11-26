Here’s Why Buttigieg Wants To Eliminate The FDA’s Warnings On Abortion Drugs

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg suggested eliminating Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warnings on the abortion drugs misoprostol and mifepristone in a NYT survey.

The 2020 Democrat wants to make the abortion drugs available over the counter.

The FDA currently requires that abortion drugs be administered under “the supervision of a certified healthcare provider.”

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg suggested eliminating Food and Drug Administration warnings on abortion drugs to make them more accessible.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor clarified his opinions on over-the-counter abortion drugs in a survey The New York Times conducted. Buttigieg said he would make the abortion drugs misoprostol and mifepristone available over the counter.

Misoprostol and mifepristone are two medicines used in an “abortion pill” to “end a pregnancy,” according to Planned Parenthood’s page on “The Abortion Pill.” (RELATED: Here Are Democratic Candidates Who Want To Ban Abstinence-Only Sex Ed As President)

“Mifepristone blocks your body’s own progesterone, stopping the pregnancy from growing,” Planned Parenthood says. “Then you take the second medicine, misoprostol, either right away or up to 48 hours later. This medicine causes cramping and bleeding to empty your uterus. It’s kind of like having a really heavy, crampy period, and the process is very similar to an early miscarriage.”

Buttigieg says this method is “safe and effective.”

“Medication abortion is known to be safe and effective and could expand abortion access, especially for those who live in remote areas, or in states where routine, private and nonjudgmental abortion care is limited,” Buttigieg said in the survey published Monday, adding that there are a few “major barriers” that must be overcome before the drugs can be sold over the counter, such as legalizing self-administered abortion in some states.

The South Bend mayor suggested ignoring the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) applied to one of the abortion drugs, mifepristone. REMS is an FDA drug safety program that the FDA requires “for certain medications with serious safety concerns.”

“Steps we can take in the interim to improve access to abortion include expanding access to abortion via telehealth, eliminating the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) warning that ignores decades of evidence indicating that these medications are safe, and expanding the types of medical professionals able to prescribe them,” Buttigieg told the Times. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republican Lawmakers Warn FDA Against Calls To Remove Restrictions On Abortion Drugs)

Under current FDA approved REMS, a health care provider must supervise the order, prescription, and dispensation of mifepristone. Only health care providers who meet “certain qualifications” may do so. The abortion drug also may “only be dispensed in clinics, medical offices, and hospitals by or under the supervision of a certified healthcare provider,” according to the FDA.

Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion advocates have called for the removal of REMS from mifepristone, but the FDA warns that buyers “should not buy Mifeprex over the Internet because you will bypass important safeguards designed to protect your health (and the health of others).”

As of Dec. 31, 2018, there have been 24 deaths of women who were associated with the abortion drug since it was first approved in September 2000, according to the FDA. (RELATED: No Major Democratic Candidate Surveyed Would Consider An Anti-Abortion Running Mate)

Planned Parenthood reports that “today, more than 2.75 million U.S. women have used Mifeprex” and that as of 2016, Planned Parenthood has provided about a million people with the abortion drug.

Republican lawmakers called on the FDA in September to “mandate collecting complete, accurate information on all adverse events related to” mifepristone after Planned Parenthood and pro-abortion officials said that restrictions on abortion drugs should be removed. The lawmakers spoke out in a letter exclusively provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Planned Parenthood and other abortion advocates have recklessly called for the removal of REMS for mifepristone,” Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks told the DCNF in September. “I am proud to stand for life and call on the FDA to strengthen these essential protections.”

The FDA and Buttigieg did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.