CNN Poll Claims 50% Of Americans Want Trump Removed From Office

A new poll released by CNN on Tuesday shows that half of Americans want President Donald Trump impeached and removed from office.

50% of Americans want Trump removed from office, while 43% do not, according to the poll.

The numbers are tighter among independents, of whom 47% want the president removed while 45% do not.

Notably, the poll’s methodology section indicates that more Democrats than Republicans were surveyed.

Of the 1,007 adults sampled, 31% said they were Democrats, while 25% said they were Republicans. 44% called themselves independents or other.

As the impeachment inquiry continues and the 2020 race begins to heat up, poll results are getting more media attention, and some polls have shown warning signs for the president. (RELATED: Fox News Polls Show 49% Of Americans Want Impeachment, Democrats Beating Trump In General Election)

Notably, Trump was lagging far behind former vice president Joe Biden in one poll earlier this month.

Not all recent polls have been bad news for Trump, however. Polls released over the last week indicate that support for impeachment among independent voters is falling, and that most independents do not see impeachment as a top priority.