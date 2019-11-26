Avoid Arguments About Temperature This Winter; Get Dual Heating And Cooling Weighted Blankets.

Winter no longer coming, for the game of thrones fans. Winter is here, with some areas already getting their first snow fall of the season. Most of us have our preferences when it comes to temperature in our home and this can lead to disagreements during the winter months. A weighted black is a great way to have your perfect temperature, but it does not stop there the weighted blanket is a great natural sleep aid if you are struggling to fall asleep at night.

Weighted blankets are safe for both children and adults alike. If you are someone you love is struggling with sleep issues or they just want a temperature adjusting blanket, continue reading to see some great options we found on Amazon for affordable weighted blankets!

The Big Ticket Item:

YnM Weighted Blankets are a number 1 best seller on Amazon, with Blankets weighing between 5 and 30lbs with varying dimensions. Twin and queen blankets are recommended for 1 individual and a king for if you are sharing the blanket. YnM Weighted Blankets are manufactured with a unique 7 layer system, focusing on using more glass beads than fiber fill, to allow for more temperature regulation as well as helping the blanket to form to your body shape as you sleep throughout the night.

They recommend you select a weight that is 10% of your body weight, however, based on some customers review you can go 2 to 5lbs about what your 10% is with this blanket. Shop now and get up to 40% OFF.

YnM Weighted Blankets have a rating of 4.4 out of 5 with over 4500 reviews. Some customers stated, “I haven’t slept through the night for almost 6 years, thanks to a difficult pregnancy and baby. It trained my body to only sleep a couple hours at a time. I tried everything, and am shocked that a weighted blanket worked so magically! From restless legs, insomnia, anxiety, it is an instant fix! I have it draped over me while I write this and it feels amazing!” and ” My almost 5-yr-old has been a horrible sleeper since birth. I can count on maybe one hand how many times he’s slept through the night. Colicky since birth, we thought this poor child would suffer from poor sleep his entire life. Restless all night, our son would wake multiple times, sleepwalk, flop around, etc. Now that he’s in school with no nap, the poor sleep was seriously affecting his attitude. Enter the weighted blanket. He falls asleep so much faster and stays asleep longer. The most noticeable difference is the quality of sleep. Now he only wakes once a night but goes right back to sleep. His sleep quality is so much better. I can tell he’s finally falling into a deep sleep.”

Both these testimonies illustrate the clear benefit for both adult and a child alike.

A Well-Known Favorite

Luna Weighted Blankets are carefully crafted to provide comfortable, deep sleep. It is made from 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton, which makes the blanket soft and light. Luna also uses glass beads, that are woven in the blanket fibers. The 400 thread certified cotton is breathable and allows for great temperature control throughout your sleep. Luna Weighted blankets comes with a 100 night guarantee, if you do not like the blanket you will get a full refund or a replacement for free no strings.

Luna weighted blankets have a rating of 4.7 out of 5 with almost 2700 reviews. A customer stated, “after reading other reviews on weighted blankets, I decided to go with Luna. (I have bought two now, one as a gift) I love that the material is organic cotton, and the beads are not made of plastic. The material is cotton so it is light but strong. I have used this blanket for 3 or so months now. Having battled insomnia, restless legs, joint pain, and muscle pain, I had read that a weighted blanket could help. Honestly, I hardly have sleepless nights now. The blanket isn’t too heavy but just heavy enough. I did get the 15lb , technically too heavy for my weight according to studies, but I love my blanket!! Before I had this blanket there were many nights I was awake until 3 am due to insomnia and pain.”

A Feel Great Pick

The Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket is advertised as being doctor recommended silky with nano-ceramic beads instead or glass or plastic beads. This blanket comes with 2 duvet covers one that is made of a fleece material perfect for keeping you warm and one with cool max technology to keep you kool in the summer or during hot flashes. Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blankets comes with a 365 days money back guarantee, however, the company raves about the stitching and the durability of their blankets.

Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket is rated 4.4 out of 5 with almost 1900 reviews. Customers have said, ” I bought a 25lb blanket based on guidelines for body weight. I do fall asleep faster with the blanket but even with the “cool max” cover on it is HOT! If you’re a hot sleeper, this blanket will not work to be fully covered with unless it’s really cold while you sleep. It has helped me sleep even though I have to keep parts of me uncovered to stay cool enough.” another customer has stated, “I have had the blanket for 10 days now and can’t believe the difference. I have slept good to great every night, which is amazing for me. I have problems with restlessness, anxiety, and waking up often. I had no idea what to expect but it has helped me in all these areas.”

