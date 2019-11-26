‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Gets Married To Christian Huff

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson walked down the aisle and said “I Do” to boyfriend Christian Huff at her family farm in Louisiana.

The 22-year-old reality TV star and Huff got married surrounded by family and friends Monday after the family converted a tennis court with the help of hedges and strings of Christmas lights to make the romantic setting for the big event, according to People magazine. (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Nov 24, 2019 at 1:00pm PST

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person,” Robertson shared with the outlet ahead of the nuptials. “He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together.”(RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

“When somebody makes you better and they’re [your] best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them,” she added. “So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other.”

Robertson continued, “I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

It comes after Huff popped the question in June to the popular reality TV star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Nov 15, 2019 at 11:46am PST

“We’re having it on a tennis court, which is kind of unique and fun,” Robertson explained of the upcoming celebration. “Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court.”

“So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?'” she added. “So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”

The “Dancing With The Stars” star continued, “There’s going to be tons of lights, Christmas lights everywhere. Lots of white roses and greenery. “It’s going to be very romantic and elegant.”

Congratulations!