Fox Releases Epic Hype Video For Ohio State/Michigan Game

NCAA Football: Penn State at Ohio State

(Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Fox’s hype video for the Michigan/Ohio State game is awesome.

The network will air the game at noon EST this Saturday, and it’s probably the most-hyped game of the weekend given the history of the rivalry. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of hype videos for college football. I can’t get enough of them. You can’t have a big game without one.

This one meets my high standards with ease. Michael Kelly does the narrating, and it’s bound to pump you up.

Give it a watch below.

Yeah, you can go ahead and inject this one right into my veins. I hate both of these teams. I wish the Buckeyes and Wolverines never won anything.

That’s the reality of the situation, but I also get paid to tell the truth. The truth of the matter is that the hype video above was pure electricity.

If it’s an indication of what awaits the fans, then we’re in for a wild time Saturday.

 

Tune in Saturday at noon EST on Fox to watch the latest matchup in the storied rivalry.