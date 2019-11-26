Fox Releases Epic Hype Video For Ohio State/Michigan Game

Fox’s hype video for the Michigan/Ohio State game is awesome.

The network will air the game at noon EST this Saturday, and it’s probably the most-hyped game of the weekend given the history of the rivalry. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 23, 2019 at 8:32am PST

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of hype videos for college football. I can’t get enough of them. You can’t have a big game without one.

This one meets my high standards with ease. Michael Kelly does the narrating, and it’s bound to pump you up.

Give it a watch below.

Ohio State still has a half to play against Penn State, but yeah, this right here is the stuff. pic.twitter.com/xrTAkxI8tu — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 23, 2019

Yeah, you can go ahead and inject this one right into my veins. I hate both of these teams. I wish the Buckeyes and Wolverines never won anything.

That’s the reality of the situation, but I also get paid to tell the truth. The truth of the matter is that the hype video above was pure electricity.

If it’s an indication of what awaits the fans, then we’re in for a wild time Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 21, 2019 at 7:06pm PST

Tune in Saturday at noon EST on Fox to watch the latest matchup in the storied rivalry.