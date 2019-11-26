Fox Sells All Of Its Super Bowl Ad Time, 30 Seconds Costs Up To $5.6 Million

Fox has sold every single Super Bowl commercial slot, and the network charged a ton of money.

According to Business Insider on Monday, the entire slate sold out at the price of at least $5 million each, and some 30-second ad spots went for as much as $5.6 million.

Seventy-seven slots were sold in total. My quick math skills tell me that means Fox made at least $385 million on Super Bowl ads this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Below is a live look at Fox executives after crunching the numbers.

Not too bad at all for Fox. Making at least $385 million is a hell of a way to start your week. Whether your team ends up making the Super Bowl or not, we all know the commercials are the best part.

If you make a fire Super Bowl commercial, it has the potential to go viral immediately.

It’s also a great time for shows and movies to drop trailers. “Jack Ryan” and “Westworld” both lit the internet on fire with their Super Bowl ads in the past.

We’ll have to see what gets cooked up this year, but it better be good if companies are spending this kind of cash for 30 seconds of time on the air during the big game.

I can’t wait to see how entertaining they are. With any luck, we’ll even get a new “Westworld” trailer for season three.

Either way, we should be in for a fun time.