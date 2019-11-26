Watch The Trailer For HBO’s ‘Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching’

HBO dropped another trailer for “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching” on Monday.

According to a release from the network, the description for the series is as follows:

Spanning 75 minutes, BELICHICK & SABAN: THE ART OF COACHING brings into focus a more than three-decades-long friendship between two of the most iconic and revered coaches ever, Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, as they grant unprecedented camera access to their annual coaching rendezvous where they share a multi-layered conversation about their interwoven history, admiration, coaching philosophies, and more.

If there was ever an example of football porn, it’d be the trailer for this documentary about the two legendary coaches. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you’re a fan of the NFL and college football, then you simply can’t miss this one. Give the trailer a watch below.

I’m so damn excited for this. I hate SEC football, but I respect the hell out of Nick Saban and what he’s done at Alabama. There’s no question at all that he’s the greatest college football coach to ever pick up the whistle, and that’s why he’s won six national titles.

The same can be said about Bill Belichick’s unreal success with the New England Patriots. The man didn’t win six Super Bowl rings as a head coach by accident.

The line in the preview from Saban about “it’s not what you want. It’s about what you’re willing to do to get it” should be printed on a poster and hung up in every office in America.

I can’t wait for this to air tonight at 9:00 EST on HBO. My schedule is cleared, folks. Plans for my Tuesday night are really simple.

Watch the Badgers beat New Mexico and then watch “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching.” I hope you’re all with me.