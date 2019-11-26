Watch Inside Look At ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ And The Incredible Cultural Impact Of The Saga

An incredible inside look at “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was recently released.

The film’s official YouTube page dropped a video Monday taking a look at the movie concluding the epic run and the insane cultural impact the story has had on American culture. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

If you’re a fan of “Star Wars,” then you simply can’t miss this video. In fact, you might want to grab some tissues because it might put a couple tears in your eyes.

Give it a watch below.

No matter what you think of the new movies or the prequels, I don’t know how any fan couldn’t love the video above.

That was awesome. It gave me chills as I watched it. It was like I’d entered a time machine back to my childhood of watching the movies for the first time.

I’m so juiced for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” I couldn’t be more excited. Ever since “A New Hope,” we’ve waited decades for the conclusion to this saga.

We’re finally going to find out how one of the greatest stories ever told ends. This is what it’s all about!

You can catch “TSOR” in theaters Dec. 20, 2019, and you know I’ll be locked and loaded for the end of this ride.

It’s been a hell of a good time.