John Bolton: U.S. National Security Commitments ‘Under Attack From Within’

Former Trump administration advisor John Bolton said that the United States’ commitments to national security are “under attack from within” in a tweet Tuesday.

“It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not,” Bolton wrote.

“We need to make U.S. national security a priority. #JohnBolton”

It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not. We need to make U.S. national security a priority. #JohnBolton — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 26, 2019

The former U.N. ambassador, who left the White House earlier this year, returned to Twitter this month with a strange tweet telling people to “stay tuned.”

“Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned…” he wrote.

Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned…….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Many in Washington are urging Bolton to testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry in the House, as some speculate he has damaging information about the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine. He is also working on a book, reportedly set to release before the 2020 election. (RELATED: John Bolton PAC Releases 2020 Campaign Survey On Same Day As Testimony News)