Kacey Musgraves Responds To Twitter Troll Who Says Her Personality Is ‘Sh**ty’

Kasey Musgraves responded in epic fashion to one Twitter troll who had a problem with her personality and said it was “shitty.”

It all started when the 31-year-old country singer spotted a comment tweeted to her by one of her followers explaining how the person really liked her music, but her personality not so much, per Yahoo.com in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Kacey Musgraves On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Nov 15, 2019 at 10:34am PST

“I liked your music but your personality seems sh**ty,” the person wrote. (RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Refuses To Drink Out Of A Shoe At Her Australian Show)

In response, the “Space Cowboy” hitmaker tweeted back, retweeting the person’s comment.

“[I]t is,” Musgraves replied and also pinned the post to the top of her page, clearly sending a message to others who might feel the same.

it is https://t.co/lvNCPG8Epj — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 25, 2019

Musgraves is definitely one of our favorites. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming Christmas special on Amazon Prime Video called, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.”

“It was on the tour bus about a year ago I was sitting there hanging out with my band leader, Kyle… [We] kind of had this high-def moment where we were like, ‘What if we took my old Christmas album that I made a few years ago… [and] we brought it to life… [in an] old school sort of TV special with comedy, visually stimulating sets, but make it about the music?'” the “Slow Burn” singer told Entertainment Tonight. “It turned into a reality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Jun 29, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

“It was really fun but it was challenging at times,” she added of the special. “I was on my feet in heels dancing … In the middle of it, I was like, ‘What the f**k did I sign up for? This is kinda insane.'”