Ed Orgeron Apologizes For Ripping Arkansas After Big Win

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron recently issued a completely unnecessary apology to Arkansas.

Following the massive win Saturday night against the Razorbacks, Coach O stated the obvious fact that Arkansas hasn’t beaten anybody in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This wasn’t an opinion from the man running the Tigers. It’s a fact. They’ve been bad for a very long time.

Coach O is a gangsta. Said this with a straight face. pic.twitter.com/SYihg92n4W — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) November 24, 2019

However, stating facts is now apparently a problem for people in Arkansas. In a video posted by Brian Holland on Monday afternoon, Coach O apologized for his comments Saturday night.

You can watch his comments below.

What the hell is Coach O doing? If we can’t even state facts without having to apologize, then we’re lost as a nation.

Who in their right mind could ever have a problem with what Orgeron said? He stated a 100% undeniable fact.

The Razorbacks are trash, they’ve been trash for years and that doesn’t appear likely to change anytime soon.

Coach O should hold his players to a high standard, and living at a high standard means not celebrating beating teams who have two wins on the season.

I don’t know who convinced Orgeron to apologize but that person should be embarrassed for having such a weak spine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:56pm PST

Coach O did nothing wrong, and he has nothing to apologize for. This is America. We support the truth in this country.

If you don’t like that, then buy a plane ticket to North Korea and get the hell out.