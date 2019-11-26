Ed Orgeron Apologizes For Ripping Arkansas After Big Win

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron recently issued a completely unnecessary apology to Arkansas.
Following the massive win Saturday night against the Razorbacks, Coach O stated the obvious fact that Arkansas hasn’t beaten anybody in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
This wasn’t an opinion from the man running the Tigers. It’s a fact. They’ve been bad for a very long time.
Coach O is a gangsta. Said this with a straight face. pic.twitter.com/SYihg92n4W
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) November 24, 2019
However, stating facts is now apparently a problem for people in Arkansas. In a video posted by Brian Holland on Monday afternoon, Coach O apologized for his comments Saturday night.
You can watch his comments below.
Here is Ed Orgeron’s apology to Arkansas today at his weekly Monday presser: “By no means was that to demean them”#LSU #WPS #Arkansas #SEC @PigTrailNation pic.twitter.com/1M490tEQEn
— Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) November 25, 2019
What the hell is Coach O doing? If we can’t even state facts without having to apologize, then we’re lost as a nation.
Who in their right mind could ever have a problem with what Orgeron said? He stated a 100% undeniable fact.
The Razorbacks are trash, they’ve been trash for years and that doesn’t appear likely to change anytime soon.
Coach O should hold his players to a high standard, and living at a high standard means not celebrating beating teams who have two wins on the season.
I don’t know who convinced Orgeron to apologize but that person should be embarrassed for having such a weak spine.
Coach O did nothing wrong, and he has nothing to apologize for. This is America. We support the truth in this country.
If you don’t like that, then buy a plane ticket to North Korea and get the hell out.