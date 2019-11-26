Ohio State Is The Top Team In The Latest College Football Rankings

The latest college football playoff rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN, and we have a new number one.

The top four in order are Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia. That’s means Ohio State has taken over as the new top team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 23, 2019 at 10:42am PST

This is a huge jump for Ohio State from two to one after beating a damn good Penn State team this week, and it’s going to enrage SEC fans.

At this point, OSU is now in complete control of its destiny for a number one seed. If they beat Michigan and win the B1G title, they’re a lock for a top spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What a wild twist in the rankings!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 24, 2019 at 4:46pm PST

As for LSU, there’s no real reason to panic. They’re still getting into the playoff and will be a top two seed if they win out.

Coach O has things rolling. Does it suck to lose the top seed? Sure, but LSU is going to be just fine with Joe Burrow and company playing so well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 25, 2019 at 5:52am PST

Clemson is doing what they always do, and nothing has really changed there. I also don’t expect it to. The real question is what happens when Georgia loses to LSU in the SEC title game.

That’s where things are going to get really interesting. You could have, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma or Wisconsin all in the mix.

Chaos, my friends! Cheer for chaos!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 24, 2019 at 6:48pm PST

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the latest rankings.