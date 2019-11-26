Matt Patricia Says It’s A ‘Process’ To Make The Lions A Winning Team

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia wants people to have some patience with building up the team.

The Lions are having an absolutely atrocious season, and just lost to the Washington Redskins and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. That’s obviously not acceptable, and the fans (myself included) are growing tired of not winning. Yet, the head coach in Detroit wants people to relax a bit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 24, 2019 at 1:20pm PST

Patricia said the following on Monday, according to the Detroit Free Press:

I would say, for me and this team, we’re fighting every single week to try to go out and do our best and make sure we’re putting ourselves in a position where we can have that opportunity to win. I also know that this is a process. I know there’s a lot in play here that we’re going through, and we’re trying to build, and we’re trying to do the best we can to improve and get better.

Look, I understand the point Patricia is trying to make. Winning in the NFL is hard. It’s incredibly difficult. That’s just the way it is.

It’s made much more difficult when Matthew Stafford isn’t playing because of fractured bones in his back. It’s been a nightmare scenario without the face of the franchise playing.

So, I understand needing patience because it’s just a tough situation for Patricia and the Lions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Oct 27, 2019 at 5:05pm PDT

Having said that, the Lions had a horrible season last year under Patricia and they’re on track to have a worse one this time around.

Eventually, we want to win. It’s that simple. Fans aren’t going to tolerate losing forever. That’s just a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 3, 2019 at 12:53pm PST

Patience? Yeah, I have some. That’s what happens when you live the life I’ve lived, but it’s starting to run out.

We better start winning or Patricia might have a much larger problem on his hands.