‘I Died’: Meghan McCain Recalls The Time Her Dad Outed Her Crush On Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan McCain reminisced Tuesday about the time her dad went public with her crush on actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

McCain was responding to a conversation on ABC’s “The View” about rapper T.I. and the recent revelation that he kept very close tabs on his daughter’s sexual health. (RELATED: Rapper T.I. Breaks Silence On Those Comments About His Daughter’s Virginity)

“The point I was going to make when this first became a topic, because this has been going on for a while, is that he didn’t have her permission to talk about her sexuality,” McCain began. “Honestly, it’s none of her dad’s business past 18 and I thought it was very strange and very like 1800s.”

McCain continued with a story about her father, saying, “My dad when I was 14 went on ‘Firing Line’ and talked about how I had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio and we actually have a clip of it. I have a point to this, I promise.”

Following a clip of the late Senator John McCain on “Firing Line,” McCain continued, “I died. I died. I was like, I can’t believe you would discuss the man I love, because I loved Leonardo DiCaprio. I was furious at him. 13, whatever. And this is not — he wasn’t talking about my hymen and gynecological stuff on TV. Let me just tell you, his daughter, I promise you, is going to have, whether they like it or not issues with it. If this is enough to have impact, Leonardo DiCaprio, right, and I did have — I no longer have a crush on him. Does that make sense?”

Whoopi Goldberg weighed in then, adding, “It makes perfect sense. The other thing before we go that I want to point out, if you’ve raised your daughter to be the woman you want her to be, you might exhibit a little more trust in her. That’s all I’m going to say.”