Editorial

Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Chocolate Trench Coat And Boots Combo At Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with first lady Melania Trump at his side at the ceremonial pardoning of the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkeys in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump truly turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous chocolate trench coat at the White House during the annual Turkey Pardoning ceremony.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump during the annual celebration where a pair of turkey’s named “bread” and “butter” were pardoned. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and matching colored high heel boots. To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

During the event, Trump and FLOTUS wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving before heading out to Mar-a-Lago where the Trump family will celebrate Thanksgiving together.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point has and during the holiday’s she looks just as exceptional. Most recently, Melania wowed when she stepped out Monday in a beautiful black floral coat to receive the 2019 White House Christmas Tree.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks during the Christmas holidays throughout the year’s here.