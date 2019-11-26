P.J. Fleck Says Minnesota/Wisconsin Rivalry Is ‘Back,’ Calls GameDay Coming To Minneapolis A ‘Huge Event’

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck had high praise for the rivalry with Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The battle for Paul Bunyan’s axe is one of the most historic rivalries in the history of sports, and going into the game last season, Wisconsin had won 13 in a row prior to losing in 2018. Since 1995, the Badgers dominated the series 22-3. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It truly hasn’t been close, but Fleck told the media today that the rivalry is officially “back.” He added that GameDay being there is a “huge event,” which is hard to disagree with.

“I think that’s a huge event. It’s a time to create a moment, a memory for your families… Bring your family, bring your friends, it’s a great experience.” Coach Fleck, on College GameDay coming to campus. — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 26, 2019

“We respect the rivalry so much. I feel like it’s back… I can feel that from the fans, both places really respect it at a really high level.” Coach Fleck, on the rivalry with Wisconsin. — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 26, 2019

I’m about to surprise you. I’m sure you’re expecting me to dunk all over Fleck and Minnesota because Wisconsin has dominated this series the past quarter of a century.

I bet you’re all expecting me to just shred him for saying that it’s back,” but I’m just not going to do that.

I’m not going to do it because he has a point.

First off, College GameDay is awesome. Anybody who doesn’t watch GameDay should be immediately put on a watchlist because they’re clearly not to be trusted.

Secondly, the rivalry is officially back. That’s just the way it is. Yes, the Badgers own this series since my birth and the Gophers have made this game matter again.

Both things can be true at the same time.

As a fan, you should also want this game to be relevant. Right now, there are major playoff implications on the line.

That’s great for the sport and the individual game. Rivalries aren’t fun when nothing matters and there’s nothing at stake.

This season, both of these teams are fighting for their postseason lives. As a true fan, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Tune in at 3:30 EST on ABC to watch it all go down. You know I’ll be locked in for anything.