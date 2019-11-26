Pat Fitzgerald On Poor Attendance At Northwestern: ‘You Get What You Earn’

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald didn’t mince words when discussing his team’s poor season.

The Wildcats currently have only two wins on the season with one game left. It’s been a disaster of a year, and it’s resulted in bad attendance. Fitz is under no illusion of how he got to where he is right now.

According to Saturday Tradition on Monday, Fitzgerald said "you get what you earn" in reference to people not showing up to games this season.

However, he’s not letting his spirits stay down after an atrocious 2-9 start. He added, “I’m sorry we didn’t get it done for you, but we will. We’ll see ya at the Big Ten Championship next year. How does that sound?”

Props to Fitzgerald for taking responsibility for the situation. A lot of coaches would probably just have blamed the fans for not coming to games and supporting a 2-9 squad.

However, Fitz put the problem on his shoulders and the shoulders of his players, which is exactly where it belongs.

You want people to show up to your games? Well, don’t go 2-9. It’s very simple. It’s not rocket science. It’s just football.

As for his B1G title game prediction, I don’t want to rain on his parade, but he might want to slow his roll just a bit.

Sure, the Wildcats went last season, but they’re far away from being where Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa are right now.

Last year, until proven differently, was a one off event. I don’t expect them to get back anytime soon.

Either way, Fitzgerald should be applauded for his blunt honesty.