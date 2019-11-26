Quarterback Drew Lock Could ‘Possibly’ Start For The Broncos Against The Chargers

Drew Lock could be the starting quarterback of the Broncos the next time the team takes the field.

According to Ryan O’Halloran, head coach Vic Fangio told the media the rookie quarterback could “possibly” be starting against the Chargers on Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vic says Lock “possibly” on roster for Sunday and “possibly” the starter. — Ryan O’Halloran (@ryanohalloran) November 25, 2019

I’m so in on this. I’m all in on Drew Lock being the starting quarterback of the Broncos. Denver is awful. They’re terrible.

Joe Flacco is out with an injury, and they might as well ride with Lock. Sign me up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Lock (@drewlock23) on Apr 27, 2019 at 6:34pm PDT

I have no idea if Lock will be any good or not in the NFL. I don’t have a clue. Your guess is as good as mine. What I do know for sure is that he loves to sling the rock.

Look no further than his time at Missouri if you want to see proof of his love for spinning footballs all over the field.

We’ll see what the Broncos do, but there’s no doubt Lock is the man they want to be running the show in the future.

Will he get the job done? Only time will tell, but I can’t wait to see what the former Missouri star is capable of.