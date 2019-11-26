Secretary Of State Marco Rubio? Senator Matt Gaetz? Here’s How It Could Happen

Mike Pompeo could be on the way out of Foggy Bottom with rumors of him running for a senate seat in his home state of Kansas. That means Trump will need to pick a new Secretary of State.

Curt Mills, Senior Writer at The American Conservative magazine, wrote a piece explaining why Rubio might be an attractive pick. And with his seat open, Governor Ron DeSantis will have to appoint a new senator until the next election. Since Rep. Matt Gaetz was a strong supporter of DeSantis in his run, DeSantis might return the favor by calling him up to the upper chamber. Mills dropped by the office to talk over how it might go down.

