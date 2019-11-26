Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Holds Press Conference On President Trump, Ukraine And Impeachment Proceedings

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a press conference Tuesday during which he went on the record to discuss some important news topics.

While all of the topics Pompeo spoke about involved President Donald Trump in some fashion, the media mostly focused on any mention of foreign interference in elections, the investigation into Ukraine, and whether or not the secretary himself will choose to participate in testifying in the impeachment proceedings. (RELATED: Trump Says He Would ‘Love To Have’ Pompeo, Perry, Mulvaney Testify)

In the meantime, also let us know in the comments who YOU want to see us interview in our next video.

This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And go subscribe to our YouTube channel.