Stella Maxwell Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Man Who Threatened Her

Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell was granted a five-year restraining order against a man who allegedly threatened her with violence.

Maxwell originally filed the restraining order against Ruben Velazquez back in October, according to a report published Tuesday by TMZ.

The model claimed Velazquez threatened her over Instagram multiple times and even showed up in person outside of her home.

Velazquez reportedly sent Maxwell messages saying, “I’m thinking of burning your house” and “We are going to f**k Stella.” Maxwell claimed the messages continued saying, “I will find you” and “I [will] leave you in a wheelchair.”

One message she reportedly received from him said, “I’m going to be a serial killer.”

The man also allegedly sent Maxwell photos of her own house. The photos seemed to have been taken by Velazquez himself. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Stella Maxwell)

Besides being ordered to stay away from Maxwell for five years, Velazquez was charged with harassment and criminal threats.

Maxwell became a Victoria’s Secret model in 2014 after appearing in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. In 2015, she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She has posed for various brands including Asos, H&M, Urban Outfitters, Karl Lagerfeld, Topshop and Alexander McQueen. Maxwell has walked the runway for designers such as Jeremy Scott, Marc Jacobs, Moschino and Versace.