‘The Irishman’ With Al Pacino And Robert De Niro Gets Released On Netflix Wednesday

“The Irishman” arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, and I couldn’t be more excited.

The mobster film about Jimmy Hoffa and Frank Sheeran from Martin Scorsese looks absolutely awesome. The film has a loaded cast with Al Pacino playing the legendary union boss and Robert De Niro playing the infamous mob muscle. (RELATED: Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘The Irishman’ With Al Pacino And Robert De Niro)

Odds are high you know the story of Jimmy Hoffa if you’re reading this article. The man has been missing for decades, and it’s one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the history of America.

However, most of you probably don’t know the story of Frank Sheeran. That’s what “The Irishman” will focus on.

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m a sucker for films about organized crime. I’m an even bigger sucker for crime films that are based on true stories.

Now, throw in Joe Pesci, De Niro, Pacino, and Scorsese, and you know we’re in for an incredible time.

The film is also more than three hours long. This whole thing is setup to be an all-time mob classic, and I couldn’t be more juiced.

Outside of work, I think my Wednesday plans might be 100% locked up at this point.

Check back for my full review after “The Irishman” drops. Something tells me we’re in for a crazy time!