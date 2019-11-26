The Weeknd Registers Song Title ‘Like Selena’ Two Years After Split With Selena Gomez

Musician The Weeknd has registered a song title that could definitely raise eyebrows of some fans.

The Weeknd recently registered the song title “Like Selena,” the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers website showed, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

Gomez and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, dated back in 2017 for roughly ten months before calling it quits in October of 2017. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Reveals Release Date Of Brand New Album)

This song title wouldn’t be the first time The Weeknd raised some eyebrows with references to Gomez. He seemingly referenced Gomez in his single “Call Out My Name.”

I almost cut a piece of myself for your life

Guess I was just another pit stop

‘Til you made up your mind

You just wasted my time

Fans guessed the lyrics were talking about Gomez’s kidney transplant at the time.

The Weeknd does have new music coming soon. The singer teased his upcoming music on his Instagram on Monday sharing a blurry black and white photo after wiping his account.

“T he fall starts tomorrow night,” he captioned the photo.

Heartbreak does make for really good music. Maybe, we’ll get a really good breakup song from The Weeknd right after we were blessed with Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.”