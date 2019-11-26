Trump Says He Would ‘Love To Have’ Pompeo, Perry, Mulvaney Testify

President Donald Trump said in a series of tweets Tuesday that he would “love to have” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney testify in the impeachment probe into the president.

The tweets come a day after Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ruled that former White House Counsel Don McGahn would have to testify before the House of Representatives. Trump called McGahn a “respected lawyer” who “has already stated that I did nothing wrong,” while also praising his former National Security Adviser John Bolton as a “patriot.” Liberals have repeatedly urged Bolton to testify as well. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

…love to have Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, Mick Mulvaney and many others testify about the phony Impeachment Hoax. It is a Democrat Scam that is going nowhere but, future Presidents should in no way be compromised. What has happened to me should never happen to another President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

The Department of Justice and the White House have already vowed to appeal Jackson’s ruling, with Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham saying that the judge’s ruling “contradicts longstanding legal precedent established by administrations of both political parties,” according to CNBC. (RELATED: Poll: Trump Approval Rating Hits Net Positive As Support For Impeachment Plummets)

The Trump administration is also involved in multiple other legal battles relating to documents House Democrats are seeking. The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena for Trump’s accounting records last week, while also putting a hold Monday night on a lower court ruling that required the president to turn over his personal and professional financial records.