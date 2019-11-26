Trump Rally Gets Off To A Wild Start As Crowd Chants ‘Bulls**t!’ As He Talks Impeachment

President Donald Trump’s homecoming rally in Sunrise, Florida started off with a bang Tuesday when the crowd responded to impeachment talk with a rousing — if a bit profane — chant.

“The radical left Democrats are trying to rip our nation apart,” Trump began to a raucous chorus of boos from the crowd. (RELATED: Dallas Reporter Compares Trump Crowd To Beto’s Counter-Rally — It’s Not Even Close)

“First, it was the Russia hoax,” the president continued. “Total hoax. It was a failed overthrow attempt and the biggest fraud in the history of our country. Then the Mueller deal. You remember that mess. They had nothing. Two years. They spent $45 million and the real cost is many times that number.”

Then Trump turned the topic to impeachment, adding, “Now the same maniacs are pushing the deranged impeachment. Think of this. Impeachment. A witch hunt. The same as before. They’re pushing that impeachment witch hunt. A lot of bad things are happening to them. You see what’s happening in the polls? Everybody said, that’s really bulls**t.”

Chants immediately began to ring out as the crowd responded by shouting, “Bulls**t! Bulls**t! Bulls**t! Bulls**t!”

Trump referred to Tuesday’s rally as his “homecoming” rally because it was the first one he held in Florida after giving up his permanent residence in New York City.