REPORT: Tua Tagovailoa Could ‘Out-Earn 90%’ Of NFL Starters In Ad Money

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could apparently make an insane amount of money in advertising revenue if it was allowed.

Players being able to profit has been in the news nonstop ever since the NCAA decided to stop being draconian and actually allow it to happen in the coming years. For those wondering what kind of money stars can make, well, it’s a ton. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Co-founder and managing partner of Viral Nation, Mathew Micheli, told Forbes that Tua could make an unreal amount of cash if he could profit as a college athlete.

“For example, Tua Tagovailoa in college football if given the opportunity, would probably out-earn 90% of starting NFL quarterbacks if given the opportunity. I could almost guarantee that,” Micheli explained.

Imagine being a college student and earning millions of dollars in ad revenue. You’re already living like a king as the starting quarterback at Alabama or any other major program.

Throw several million dollars into the mix, and you’re talking about taking things to a level we’ve never had them at before.

Tua also might be the best example on the market because he’s arguably the most recognizable name in the sport.

His season came crashing down after he dislocated his hip, which makes his example even better. We have no idea what he’ll be like in the pros or if he’ll ever return to his old self.

Imagine if he had a nest of $10 million already in the bank due to advertising money in college.

The only problem I see here is controlling the players when they’re out earning the coaches. Good luck telling a quarterback out-earning his NFL counterparts what he needs to do. Egos are already hard enough to manage.

Trust me, they get much harder to deal with once money gets involved. That’s just a fact. We’ll see how it all plays out in reality but it might turn into the wild west if we’re talking about these kinds of dollar amounts.