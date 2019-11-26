Urban Meyer Is Favored To Be The Next Head Coach Of The Dallas Cowboys

Urban Meyer is the man favored to be coaching the Dallas Cowboys next season.

With Jason Garrett's job status very much up in the air, people have begun wondering who could replace him.

Oddsmakers have the Ohio State legend as the man for the job. According to odds from BetOnline_ag, he’s the man at the top. You can check out the full list below.

Odds to be the Cowboys HC for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season (BetOnline): Meyer +300

McDaniels +400

Riley/Saleh +500

Payton +600

Harbaugh +1200

Norton Jr/Richard +1600

Leach +2000

Petersen/Campbell +2500

Bradley/Schwartz/Munchak/Herman +3300

Saban/Haley +4000

Swinney/Gundy +5000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 25, 2019

We’ll see what happens, but Meyer has never been an NFL coach of any kind. He has absolutely zero coaching experience at the pro level.

However, he was absurdly dominant as a college coach, and won three national titles. Add in the fact that he’s already said he’d coach the Cowboys, and it’s not hard to envision Jerry Jones reaching out.

After all, Jones is a bold man and he loves shaking things up. Hiring Urban Meyer to take over the most valuable organization in pro sports would be the definition of sending shockwaves through the NFL.

Meyer is also extremely closely tied to the anticipated USC opening. If the Cowboys and Trojans both fire their coaches, the OSU legend could start a nice bidding war for himself.

I know I said I didn’t see this happening when this rumor was first floated, but I’m starting to buy in. After all, coaching the Cowboys is something very few people ever get to do.

You’d have to imagine that Meyer would at least listen to whatever offer Jones might make.

If it happens, you can guarantee it’ll immediately become the biggest storyline in the entire NFL.