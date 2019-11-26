REPORT: Willie Taggart Signed FSU Contract, Will Get His $18 Million

The drama surrounding Willie Taggart’s firing at Florida State appears to be over.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Monday that Taggart never signed a final contract with the Seminoles, which would put his $18 million buyout at risk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, according to Darren Rovell, he did sign his final contract. FSU didn’t apparently jot the dotted line, which means Taggart’s huge payday is still coming his way.

Source says Willie Taggart actually signed his contract, Florida State didn’t. It’s over. He’s getting his money. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 25, 2019

I don’t even understand how this was ever a potential issue. There’s no way in hell Taggart would ever agree to coach without a finalized deal.

If he did, then the people advising him should be fired on the spot. Luckily, it looks like that’s not the case at all, and Taggart will get a massive windfall of cash.

Sure, getting fired sucks, but it hurts a lot less when you get paid $18 million to not work.

Here’s some advice I hope everybody is listening to. Whenever you have a deal worth millions of dollars, you’re going to want to make sure all the Xs and Os are finalized before getting to work.

This is major college football we’re talking about. Given how shade of an industry it can be and the money at stake, you’re going to want to look out for yourself.

While it might have looked like for a brief moment that Taggart was in serious trouble of losing his cash, it all worked out for him in the end.

Just don’t spend it all in one place, Willie!