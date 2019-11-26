Can Wisconsin Still Make The College Football Playoff? There Seems To Be A Path

Wisconsin might still be very much in play for the college football playoff.

As everybody knows, we’re entering rivalry weekend at 9-2 with a game Saturday against 10-1 Minnesota. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin blows out Purdue. Now, it’s all about beating @GopherFootball and winning the Big 10 West. See you soon, Minnesota and all the sad people who live there! P.S.: not a great hair day for me. It happens. Have to get better next time. pic.twitter.com/2694WPql5r — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2019

Many people think we’re out of the playoff race, but that might not be true at all. I did some scenarios on 538’s college football playoff simulator, and I found a path.

It’s not easy, but here is the path I found that puts the Badgers at a 68% chance of getting in:

LSU wins out and wins the SEC

Ohio State loses to Michigan

Wisconsin beats Minnesota and OSU in the B1G title game

Baylor wins out

Oregon wins the PAC-12

If all those things happen, then the simulation has the Badgers at a near 70% chance of getting into the playoff.

Now, I recognize that’s a very tall order. Trust me, I’m under no illusions about the task that lies ahead of us.

Hell, beating Minnesota and Ohio State back-to-back is going to be hard enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 24, 2019 at 6:48pm PST

Yet, I still believe in my guys to get the job done. After all, if we don’t think we can win, then why the hell are we even playing the damn game?

What if Team USA didn’t take the ice before the Miracle on Ice because people told them they were going to lose?

If they’d done that, then we’d never have gotten the greatest moment in the history of American sports.

We’ll see what happens, but I have confidence in my guys to take care of what Wisconsin controls. Outside of that, we’ll see where the chips fall.

Go, Badgers, go!