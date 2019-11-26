XFL Stops Josh Johnson From Signing With The Detroit Lions

Josh Johnson won’t be allowed to leave the XFL to sign with the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter on Monday, Vince McMahon’s league stopped Johnson from leaving to sign with the Detroit Lions, who he was with earlier in the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s one of the most high profile players in the XFL, and is the face of the Los Angeles Wildcats. If the XFL has their way, that’s exactly where he’ll stay.

Lions had interest in signing QB Josh Johnson but XFL blocked them, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2019

I might be in the minority here, but I actually love this move from the XFL. The XFL needs talented quarterbacks in order to generate attention and survive.

Johnson is one of the biggest names in the league going into the 2020 season. McMahon and Oliver Luck simply can’t let him walk away.

If top XFL players just flee for the NFL, then the league will never be able to retain talent. That’ll likely lead to fans not caring much.

It might sound harsh, but the XFL has to do whatever it takes to keep its best players ready for the 2020 season, especially the quarterbacks.

Hopefully, Johnson tears it up with the Wildcats in the XFL. He has a big opportunity in front of him, and I hope it works out.

It might not be a popular opinion, but the XFL made the correct call here.