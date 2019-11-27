Big Ten Network Shares Disrespectful Graphic About ‘Possible’ Quarterback Matchup In The B1G Title Game

The Big Ten Network recently shared an insanely disrespectful graphic on Twitter.

The television sports channel tweeted out a graphic about the “possible B1G title game QB matchup.” Naturally, it featured Justin Fields because he’s a lock to be playing in the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, instead of Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan being featured, it had Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan.

A look at a possible B1G title game QB matchup: pic.twitter.com/p7A1WbO8ir — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 26, 2019

Below is a live look at my reaction to this graphic and my thoughts on the network releasing it:

Tanner Morgan? What kind of disrespectful garbage is this? Put aside the fact the Wisconsin Badgers are favored. Put aside the fact that I’ve pretty much guaranteed a win. Put aside the fact Minnesota has beaten us once in more than the last decade.

Forget all of that. The fact the B1G put Tanner Morgan on this graphic is laughable. We’re talking about Minnesota! We’re talking about the Gophers!

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin blows out Purdue. Now, it’s all about beating @GopherFootball and winning the Big 10 West. See you soon, Minnesota and all the sad people who live there! P.S.: not a great hair day for me. It happens. Have to get better next time. pic.twitter.com/2694WPql5r — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2019

I hope this is the kind energy the whole country is taking into the game. Go ahead and ride with Minnesota. Do it! Seriously, go ahead and do it.

We’ll see who is laughing by the time the sun is down on Saturday night. Something tells me all that energy you guys have will be gone.

Ride with Morgan. Ride with Fleck. Row the boat!

Why listen to me when you can ignore logic, reason and the past? We’ll see who is laughing once Wisconsin and Minnesota actually take the field.

Something tells me it won’t be funny anymore! See you Saturday!