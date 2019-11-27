REPORT: USC Coach Clay Helton Has The ‘Support’ Of The AD And University President

USC football coach Clay Helton might not be going anywhere at the end of the season.

Most fans and followers of college football have long believed that Helton and the Trojans would part ways at the end of the season, especially if Urban Meyer is waiting in the wings. However, it sounds like Helton might actually have a lot of support within the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to 247Sports on Monday, college football insider Bruce Feldman said during an interview on “The Audible with Stew & Bruce” that Helton has “a lot of support from the new AD Mike Bohn, as well as president Carol Folt.”

Yeah, if you believe that Helton has a ton of support from the shot callers, then I have a 10,000 square foot oceanfront property in Montana that I’ll sell you for a few grand.

If you believe that, then the paperwork to transfer the property to you is already being finalized.

Listen up and listen closely. Clay Helton will be on the first plane out of Los Angeles if Urban Meyer calls up USC and says he wants the job.

Helton, who by no means is an awful coach, will be tossed aside in a heartbeat if Meyer wants to come out of retirement.

It’s that simple. It’s not a personal attack on Helton. It’s just the nature of the business.

The USC administrators can give us all a song and dance about supporting Helton, but we’re not idiots. #MeyerWatch is still on, and I refuse to believe he’s not a candidate to take over at USC unless I see concrete proof.