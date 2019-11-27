Jordan Veasy, Receiver At Colin Kaepernick’s Workout, Gets NFL Tryout

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kapernick may not have helped his chances of signing with an NFL team in his drama-filled workout earlier this month, but he may have helped somebody else’s.

Wide receiver Jordan Veasy worked out with the Cleveland Browns Monday. Veasy caught passes from Kaepernick during his public workout in Georgia.

NFL tryout/visit report from Monday. Browns: CB Dee Delaney; DEs Terence Fede, Noah Spencer; DTs Walter Palmore, Caraun Reid; WR Jordan Veasy. So, one of Colin Kaepernick’s receivers from his recent workout (Veasy) gets a tryout. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) November 26, 2019

Veasy hails from the great state of Alabama, and played college football at California. Veasy was not picked in the 2018 NFL Draft, but has bounced around several practice squads over the past two seasons.

I wish Veasy the best, but the fact that he got a workout, and Kaepernick did not is hilarious. Kaepernick appears to be done in the NFL, which is probably a win-win for both sides. The NFL avoids irritating its fans by welcoming Kaepernick back into the fold.