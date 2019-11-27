Dan Bongino Teases Drudge Report Competitor ‘Bongino Report’

Conservative commentator and Fox News contributor Dan Bongino teased an apparent competitor to the famous Drudge Report in a Twitter post Wednesday.
“Tired of Drudge? Get ready, the Bongino Report is almost ready for launch. Coming soon, stay tuned,” he wrote.
Tired of Drudge? Get ready, the Bongino Report is almost ready for launch. Coming soon, stay tuned.
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 27, 2019
The Drudge Report, run by Matt Drudge, has long been a favorite of conservative readers, but in recent months, some boosters of President Donald Trump have accused the website of going negative on the president over the coverage of impeachment news.
Mark Levin, who hosts Fox News’ “Life Liberty & Levin,” accused Drudge and author Ann Coulter of being “crybabies” this month. (RELATED: Exclusive: Ann Coulter Hits Back At Mark Levin’s ‘Pseudo-Conservatives’ Insult)
Drudge seemed to mock the Washington Post in September after the paper ran a story about his coverage of impeachment. Drudge linked to WaPo the story with the headline, “WASH POST SHOCK: DRUDGE COVERING IMPEACHMENT!” (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Defends Whistleblower Tweet, References Drudge Report)