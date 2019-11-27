Epstein Guard Willing To Cooperate In Probe, What Does This Mean For Further Charges?

One of the guards on duty while pedophile Jeffery Epstein committed suicide, Tova Noel, is reportedly willing to cooperate with those investigating Epstein’s suicide.

Noel and fellow guard Michael Thomas were indicted on charges of “conspiracy and filing false reports for allegedly fudging ‘count slips’ while failing for hours to check on Epstein and other inmates in the MCC’s ninth-floor Special Housing Unit,” according to the New York Post.

Noel “did not make any efforts to frustrate the government’s investigation,” Noel’s defense lawyer, Jason Foy, said in a statement, per the Post. (RELATED: Here’s What Prince Andrew And Jeffery Epstein’s Other Partygoers Have Said)

“In fact, Ms. Noel remains available to fully and truthfully cooperate with the Inspector General’s investigation, which is also geared toward uncovering the many problems that existed from the commencement of her employment [and] which continue to plague the Metropolitan Correctional Center,” Foy said.

With all the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” memes sweeping the internet, Noel’s willingness to cooperate with the probe raises the question: What information does she have to offer, and what would it mean for any future charges against her or Thomas?

Noel and Thomas have already been indicted on several counts. If the probe or the Manhattan guards reveal the most shocking scenario, that somehow Epstein was murdered, there could be further charges.

“I cant imagine anybody is going to give her much immunity,” Attorney Marc Randazza told the Daily Caller.

Foy and Thomas’s lawyer, Montell Figgins, have recently said that they believe Noel and Thomas are just scapegoats for a broken system, according to the NY Times.

Foy said he believed that there were, “outside circumstances driving the prosecution.”

“Unfortunately, what lead to the death of Mr. Epstein were not only because of what my client did or did not do,” Figgins told NYT. “It was because of a system that failed completely.”

“Where are the supervisors, where are the people who make the policy decisions? Why didn’t Mr. Epstein have a cellmate at the time that this happened?” Figgins asked, per the Times.

Randazza suggested that Noel’s willingness to cooperate might indicate that she doesn’t really have much else to offer, and thus her punishment would be based on what she has already been indicted for. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein’s Death Unveiled In New Court Documents)

“If she has anything really useful to offer, I would imagine that she had already suffered a bought of depression. That’s the part that makes me think that she doesn’t have anything to offer, is because she’s still alive,” Randazza told the Caller.

Foy mentioned had previously said that this didn’t sound like you’re regular “false documents case” referring to it being relatively high stakes, seeing as this was Jeffrey Epstein.

Randazza also noted that this kind of thing happens frequently in our prison system, adding, “there are a lot of variables.”

“The thing that I wish the public understood about the Epstein situation is that this happens a lot. That people that we lock up in a cage that we’re supposed to be responsible for wind up dead, and it doesn’t always happen because they may have dirt on the Clinton’s or the British royals,” Randazza said.

In describing the various layers and variables involved in Epstein’s case, Randazza discussed some systematic guidelines that should have been in place for a criminal like Jeffrey Epstein, many of which Foy and Higgins mentioned as well. Epstein also had attempted suicide before two weeks before he died.

“You would really think with a high-profile asset like him, how did you not have, well they had 24-hour surveillance. If people are on 24-hour surveillance, I don’t see any reason why those cameras shouldn’t be on webcam that anybody could watch it. It’s not like they have a reasonable expectation of privacy in jail,” Randazza said. (RELATED: Epstein’s Ex Housekeeper Says Prince Andrew Was ‘Kept Company’ By Beautiful Young Neurosurgeon)

According to the NY Times, the security footage showed no one entering the cell where Epstein was housed, but the defense lawyers would be provided with hundreds of hours of footage.

“This was the last time anyone, including any correctional officer, walked up to, let alone entered, the only entrance to the tier in which Epstein was housed until approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10,” when his body was found, the indictment said, per the Times. (RELATED: Rick Manning Blow Torches Disney’s Epstein Coverup)

Randazza also pointed out that Noel could be bargaining for immunity, “If I were her I’d be doing the same thing at the very least maybe she’s playing it really crafty and saying look, I have information you’re going to love but you’re going to give me immunity now, but that’s just not how prosecution works.”

While Noel is prepared to cooperate and this does beg some big questions, it seems unlikely she would be the one to bring it up seeing as it would only further implicate her.