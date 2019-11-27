International Superstar Godfrey Gao Dead At Age 35

International superstar Godfrey Gao died after collapsing and suffering an apparent heart attack while on the set of a reality show in China. He was 35.

The Taiwanese-Canadian model/actor's agency Jet Star confirmed in a Facebook post that the young actor was filming on a reality sports show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo called "Chase Me" when he just collapsed, according to Fox News in a piece published Wednesday.

According to the the actor's agency, Gao was on the set of the show and was running when he reportedly just fell. He was then rushed to the hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

Godfrey first gained notoriety when he became the first Asian male to model for the famed brand Louis Vuitton. Since that time he’s appeared on the big and small screen in a handful of movies and shows including, “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”

Shortly after news broke about his death, fellow actors shared their condolences to his family and friends via social media.

“I am shocked & heartbroken to hear of Godfrey Gao’s untimely passing. He was a pioneer in the Asian community that stretched our imaginations on what was possible in the industry,” Harry Shum Jr. tweeted. “To the original Magnus who left us way too soon, you left an impression on us that’ll last forever.”

I am shocked & heartbroken to hear of Godfrey Gao’s untimely passing. He was a pioneer in the Asian community that stretched our imaginations on what was possible in the industry. To the original Magnus who left us way too soon, you left an impression on us that’ll last forever. pic.twitter.com/eYKlRJdlTJ — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) November 27, 2019

RIP @GodfreyGao . Kindest guy I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. — Kevin Zegers (@KevinZegers) November 27, 2019

My heart is absolutely shattered. Godfrey left us far too soon and in far too tragic of a way.https://t.co/ZDEWvUx54u — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 27, 2019